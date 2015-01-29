FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-MOVES-Jeffrey Mueller to join Eaton Vance unit as portfolio manager (Jan 28)
#Funds News
January 29, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-MOVES-Jeffrey Mueller to join Eaton Vance unit as portfolio manager (Jan 28)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 4 to say Mueller “was” a portfolio manager at Threadneedle, not “is”, in Jan. 28 story)

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Eaton Vance Management International, a unit of Eaton Vance Corp, appointed Jeffrey Mueller as a portfolio manager and global high-yield analyst, effective March.

Mueller, who was also named vice president, will be responsible for the growth of its corporate credit capabilities.

He will lead investment management and credit research for all non-U.S. high yield opportunities, the company said.

Mueller was a portfolio manager at Threadneedle Asset Management. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
