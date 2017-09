May 22 (Reuters) - Asset manager Eaton Vance Corp reported a 20 percent rise in second-quarter profit after net inflows into the company’s long-term funds and separate accounts soared to $6.6 billion from $600 million a year earlier.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $63.7 million, or 50 cents per share, from $52.9 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Boston-based Eaton Vance’s earnings were 52 cents per share.