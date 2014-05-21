UPDATE 1-Eaton Vance profit rises 18 pct on higher advisory fees

* Q2 adjusted profit $0.59/share vs est of $0.55

* Assets under management up about 3 pct at $285.9 bln

* Investment advisory fees rise 8 pct to $300.1 mln

* Shares rise more than 4 pct (Adds details)

May 21 (Reuters) - Asset manager Eaton Vance Corp’s quarterly profit rose nearly 18 percent as it earned higher fees from its investment advisory and administrative services, sending its shares up more than 4 percent in early trading.

Net income attributable to the company’s shareholders rose to $74.9 million, or 59 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30, from $63.7 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Boston-based Eaton Vance earned 59 cents per share.

Investment advisory and administrative fees rose about 8 percent to $300.1 million.

Revenue rose about 7 percent to $354.1 million in the quarter, while consolidated assets under management rose to $285.9 billion as of April 30 from $278.6 billion as of Jan. 31 due to a rally in the U.S. stock market.

Analysts on average had expected Eaton Vance to earn 55 cents per share on revenue of $351.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

While net inflow at the company’s floating-rate income assets was $1.33 billion during the quarter, other major funds witnessed net outflows.

BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest money manager, and Legg Mason Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly profits as investors poured more money into their funds.

Eaton Vance shares rose to $37.08 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday morning. They have fallen about 15.6 percent this year up to Tuesday’s close. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza and Don Sebastian)