Eaton Vance profit rises on strong inflows
February 20, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 5 years ago

Eaton Vance profit rises on strong inflows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Asset manager Eaton Vance Corp’s first-quarter profit rose 5 percent as investors put more money into its funds.

Net inflows of $5.4 billion in the quarter compared with net outflows of $1.1 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $49.8 million, or 38 cents per share, from $47.3 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the Boston-based company earned 50 cents per share.

Consolidated assets under management rose to an all-time high of $247.8 billion at Jan. 31.

