FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Eaton Vance profit misses estimates due to higher expenses
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 21, 2013 / 2:01 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Eaton Vance profit misses estimates due to higher expenses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Third-quarter net profit/share $0.18 vs $0.43 year ago

* Adjusted earnings/share $0.52 vs est. $0.54

* Net inflows of $8.8 bln vs outflows of $1.4 bln year ago

* Assets under management $268.8 bln as on July 31

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Asset manager Eaton Vance Corp reported a 30 percent rise in quarterly adjusted profit but narrowly missed analysts’ estimates due to significant non-operating expenses related to the retirement of its debt.

Net income attributable to shareholders more than halved to $23.2 million, or 18 cents per share, in the quarter ended July 31 from $50.2 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

The fall in net income was mainly due to $52.9 million in costs incurred on retirement of debt. Expenses rose 14 percent in the quarter to $231.5 million.

Excluding items, net income was $66.5 million, or 52 cents per share. Analysts on average were expecting Eaton Vance to earn 54 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net inflows into long-term funds and separate accounts were $8.8 billion in the quarter compared with net outflows of $1.4 billion a year earlier.

Separate accounts are those through which the company offers customized investment strategies to clients such as institutions and high net-worth individuals.

Outflows from Eaton Vance’s equity funds were $129 million compared with $3.11 billion a year earlier. Assets under management increased 39 percent to $268.8 billion as of July 31.

Shares of Eaton Vance, which have fallen about 11 percent in the three months to Tuesday close, were slightly down at $39.00 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.