REFILE-Eaton Vance quarterly profit triples on lower costs

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Asset manager Eaton Vance Corp’s quarterly profit tripled, due to a big drop in the company’s non-operating expenses.

Net income attributable to the company’s shareholders rose to $77.9 million, or 63 cents per share, in the third quarter ended July 31, from $23.2 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total assets under management rose to $288.2 billion from $268.8 billion at the end of July last year. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)