Fast food startup Eatsa is being sued by
disability rights advocates for not including accessibility
features for the blind.
Eatsa lets customers order from tablets and pick up their
food minutes later from cubicles, eliminating the need for
front-of-the-restaurant staff.
The suit claims that although the technology to make
touchscreens and self-service food pick-up usable for blind and
low-vision customers is available, the restaurant chain has
neglected to add these features.
Disability Rights Advocates, a nonprofit organization, filed
the suit claiming that the negligence is a civil rights
violation. bit.ly/2nXTPxC
The case is in U.S. Civil Court, Southern District of New
York, Case no-02096.
Eatsa and Disability Rights Advocates were not immediately
available for comment.