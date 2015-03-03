FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EBA says will not run stress tests in 2015
#Financials
March 3, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

EBA says will not run stress tests in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 3 (Reuters) - The European Banking Authority, Europe’s banking watchdog, said on Tuesday it had decided not to run an EU-wide stress test this year and would start preparing for the next exercise in 2016.

“Instead of a stress test, in 2015, the EBA will be running a transparency exercise in line with the one conducted in 2013,” it said in a statement on its website.

The transparency exercise will provide detailed data on EU banks’ balance sheets and portfolios, it said.

EBA said progress made by EU banks in strengthening their balance sheets after the asset quality reviews and EU-wide stress test in 2014 had informed its decision. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
