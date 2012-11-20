FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe regulator: next bank stress test to focus on Basel III
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank Stress Tests(THD)
November 20, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

Europe regulator: next bank stress test to focus on Basel III

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - European bank stress tests scheduled for next year will test progress among Europe’s lenders toward implementing new capital rules using a common rule book, Andrea Enria, chairman of the European Banking Authority (EBA) said on Tuesday.

“We need to manage a shift of focus from a one-off recapitalization effort to developing the path for full implementation of Basel III standards. We are structuring the stress test of next year along these lines,” Enria said.

Because responsibility for supervising European banks is being handed over to the European Central Bank, the EBA was seeking to ensure consistent regulation by working on a common set of supervisory rules, Enria said.

Enria said the EBA was looking at how the array of U.S. banking supervisors approached their task and was developing a common manual to be used by supervisors around Europe. (Reporting By Edward Taylor, Jonathan Gould, Eva Kuehnen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.