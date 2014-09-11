FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 11, 2014 / 8:51 PM / 3 years ago

EBay to launch an in-app mobile advertising network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - EBay Inc plans to launch an advertising network for its mobile app, moving the company into the lucrative, fast-growing market for ads on devices such as smart phones and tablets.

“Now, for the first time, we’re giving you the opportunity to connect with eBay users throughout their entire shopping journey,” according to a new page on the company’s website.

Mobile ad spending in the United States will total $17.73 billion this year, up 83 percent from $9.69 billion in 2013, according to industry research firm eMarketer.

EBay said its mobile users spend three times as much time on its site compared to its nearest rival, who eBay did not name.

Because eBay users have a single, universal login, the company can track their activity across all devices. EBay is working with Triad Retail Media to place the advertisements.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Bernard Orr)

