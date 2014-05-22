Connecticut attorney general probing eBay data breach

May 22 (Reuters) - Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen said on Thursday he is investigating the massive data breach at eBay Inc.

“My office will be looking into the circumstances surrounding this breach as well as the steps eBay is taking to prevent any future incidents,” he said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for Jepsen said the inquiry would focus on measures for securing personal data that the company had in place prior to the incident as well as circumstances that led to the breach. It will also look into how many users were affected and eBay’s response to the breach.

EBay spokeswoman Amanda Miller declined comment. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Writing by Jim Finkle; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)