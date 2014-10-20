Marc Andreessen to quit eBay board

Oct 20 (Reuters) - EBay Inc said venture capitalist Marc Andreessen would quit its board, after the online retailer announced last month that it was spinning off its electronic payment unit, PayPal.

Andreessen, who has been on the company’s board for six years, said “now is the right time to step down,” eBay said in a statement on Monday.

Andreessen has been involved in a public war of words with activist investor Carl Icahn, eBay’s sixth-largest shareholder, who successfully convinced the company to spin off PayPal. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)