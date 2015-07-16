FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
eBay nearing deal to sell enterprise unit for about $900 mln -WSJ
July 16, 2015 / 2:27 AM / 2 years ago

eBay nearing deal to sell enterprise unit for about $900 mln -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - E-commerce company eBay Inc is nearing a deal to sell its enterprise business to a consortium led by private-equity firm Permira for about $900 million, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal could be announced by Thursday, along with the company's second-quarter results, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1GnaZVB)

The people said there was no guarantee a deal would be reached, the newspaper reported. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

