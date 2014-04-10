FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Icahn says eBay shareholders resisted PayPal split -CNBC
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

Icahn says eBay shareholders resisted PayPal split -CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn admitted on Thursday that several major shareholders in eBay Inc he had spoken to did not want to see fast-growing payments division PayPal hived off from the company at this time.

Icahn, who on Thursday backed off a very public campaign against the board of the Internet retailer and his own demands that PayPal be spun off, told CNBC in an interview he had not capitulated and still desired to see an eBay-PayPal split at some point. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman and Edwin Chan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.