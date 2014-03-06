Icahn says has 'not yet begun to fight' eBay in push to spin off PayPal

March 6 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn told eBay Inc shareholders on Thursday he has “not yet begun to fight” in his push to get the e-commerce company to spin off its PayPal payments unit.

Icahn, in his latest letter to shareholders, said a spinoff “could allow two separate management teams to focus more closely on the core businesses” and could also “provide a more compelling currency to attract top talent to the respective companies.”

An eBay spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment.