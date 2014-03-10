FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EBay asks shareholders to vote against Icahn board nominees
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 10, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 4 years ago

EBay asks shareholders to vote against Icahn board nominees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - EBay Inc in a preliminary proxy statement on Monday urged its shareholders to vote against the two directors whom activist investor Carl Icahn nominated to its board.

The e-commerce company said that both nominations were rejected by its board’s Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.

Icahn, who owns just over 2 percent of eBay, has also been pressuring the company for weeks to spin off its PayPal payments business. He has also repeatedly accused eBay of poor corporate governance.

EBay did not set the date for its next annual shareholders meeting, but is expected to take place in the spring.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.