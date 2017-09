NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - EBay Inc and Carl Icahn have ended their proxy fight, with the activist investor dropping his proposal that the e-commerce company split off its PayPal payments unit and withdrawing his two nominees for the eBay board.

EBay will add David Dorman, a founding partner of investment firm Centerview Capital Technology, as an independent director to its board, the company said on Thursday. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)