Paypal's retail chief steps down

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Paypal executive Don Kingsborough, who helped orchestrate the payments company’s move into physical retail stores, stepped down in January, the company said on Wednesday.

His departure, which tech blog Re/code first reported, comes as the company competes with the likes of fast-growing startup Square, to get its payments system adopted in more retail chains nationwide.

In a statement, spokeswoman Amanda Miller said PayPal, which is slated to split from eBay Inc later this year, will keep testing and investing in various in-store payments systems. (Reporting by Edwin Chan)