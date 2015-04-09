FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PayPal, eBay to stay interdependent for 5 years after split
#Market News
April 9, 2015 / 10:52 PM / 2 years ago

PayPal, eBay to stay interdependent for 5 years after split

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - PayPal, eBay Inc’s electronic payments division, said the two firms had agreed that eBay would not reduce the volume of transactions it channels through PayPal, while continuing to get better rates for its merchants for five years after the two split.

PayPal is slated to be separated from eBay’s marketplace division in the second half of this year, creating a publicly traded company, which some analysts say will be worth $40 billion.

EBay has agreed to ensure it will channel 80 percent of its online gross merchandise sales via PayPal, as it does now, for the next five years, PayPal said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. (1.usa.gov/1IOLdge)

The two companies also agreed to pay each other a commission if the percentage of marketplace sales rose or fell above that mark.

PayPal, for its part, said it agreed to continue charging eBay merchants less than it does other merchants, which would mean that “PayPal rates for eBay merchants will remain largely consistent with today’s pricing relationship”.

The terms of the agreement also prohibit eBay from forming its own payment service and PayPal from starting its own marketplace. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

