FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EBay profit rises but outlook disappoints
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2013 / 8:32 PM / 4 years ago

EBay profit rises but outlook disappoints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - EBay Inc reported a higher third-quarter profit on Wednesday as more transactions were paid for with its PayPal service, but the e-commerce company gave a disappointing sales forecast for the holiday season.

EBay expects revenue of between $4.5 billion and $4.6 billion for the quarter ending Dec. 31, compared with the $4.64 billion estimated by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income for the third quarter was $689 million, or 53 cents a share, up from $597 million, or 45 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 14.3 percent to $3.89 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.