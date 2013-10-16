EBay profit rises but outlook disappoints

Oct 16 (Reuters) - EBay Inc reported a higher third-quarter profit on Wednesday as more transactions were paid for with its PayPal service, but the e-commerce company gave a disappointing sales forecast for the holiday season.

EBay expects revenue of between $4.5 billion and $4.6 billion for the quarter ending Dec. 31, compared with the $4.64 billion estimated by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income for the third quarter was $689 million, or 53 cents a share, up from $597 million, or 45 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 14.3 percent to $3.89 billion.