Ebay quarterly revenue falls 2.4 pct
October 21, 2015 / 8:21 PM / 2 years ago

Ebay quarterly revenue falls 2.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - EBay Inc, facing intensifying competition from Amazon.com Inc as well as from traditional retailers, reported a 2.4 percent fall in revenue in its first quarterly results since the spinoff of its PayPal payments business.

EBay’s net revenue fell to $2.1 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year.

Net income fell to $539 million, or 45 cents per share, from $673 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

PayPal, formerly eBay’s main growth engine, became a separate company on July 18. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
