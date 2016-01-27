FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-EBay fails to post revenue growth in holiday quarter
January 27, 2016 / 9:11 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-EBay fails to post revenue growth in holiday quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes typo in headline)

Jan 27 (Reuters) - EBay Inc reported no growth in revenue in the holiday quarter, during which it faced intense competition from bigger e-commerce rival Amazon.com Inc as well as traditional retailers.

The company’s revenue was $2.32 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, flat with a year earlier.

Net income fell to $477 million, or 39 cents per share, from $1.02 billion, or 82 cents per share. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru and Mari Saito in San Francisco; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
