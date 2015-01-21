FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ebay to cut about 2,400 positions in current quarter
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 21, 2015 / 9:27 PM / 3 years ago

Ebay to cut about 2,400 positions in current quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Online retailer Ebay Inc said it plans to cut about 2,400 positions, or 7 percent of its workforce across eBay marketplaces, PayPal, and eBay enterprise in the current quarter to simplify its organizational structure.

The company also said it will explore strategic options for eBay enterprise, including a sale or an IPO.

EBay’s net income rose to $936 million, or 75 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $850 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $4.92 billion from $4.53 billion, boosted by its PayPal payments unit and higher holiday sales.

EBay said in September it would spin off PayPal in 2015, freeing the unit from the slower-growing traditional e-commerce business to allow it to strike deals in the rapidly evolving payments space. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.