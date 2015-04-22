FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EBay's quarterly revenue rises about 4 pct
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2015 / 8:30 PM / in 2 years

EBay's quarterly revenue rises about 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - E-commerce company eBay Inc reported a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher revenue in its payments business, which includes PayPal.

PayPal is set to be spun off later this year.

EBay reported net income of $626 million, or 51 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31 compared with a loss of $2.33 billion, or $1.82 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $4.45 billion from $4.26 billion.

Revenue from the company’s payments business rose about 14 percent to $2.11 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.