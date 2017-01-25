EBay holiday quarter revenue rises 3.1 pct

Jan 25 (Reuters) - EBay Inc reported 3.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue for the holiday period, offering a bright spot for investors as the company's revamped online marketplace attracted more buyers and helped sell more products.

Ebay has been revamping its platform to help it compete better with bigger e-commerce rival Amazon.com Inc as well as traditional retailers.

The company's net income rose to $5.94 billion, or $5.30 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $477 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

The boost in net income was driven by a non-cash $4.6 billion income tax benefit related to a legal structure realignment, mostly impacting its international entities.

Revenue rose to $2.40 billion from $2.32 billion, compared with the average analysts' estimate of $2.40 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)