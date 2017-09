MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - Online retailer eBay Inc still sees Russia as a top priority in emerging markets, Vice President Wendy Jones told a news conference on Wednesday.

“We said three years ago that the Russian marketplace is eBay’s top priority in emerging markets. It was true then and it is true now,” Jones told a news conference dedicated to the signing of a memorandum with Russian Post. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Katya Golubkova)