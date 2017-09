Oct 13 (Reuters) - EBC Solicitors SA :

* Says unit EBC Incubator Sp. z o.o. establishes with partner new company named Prototype Hub Sp. z o.o.

* Says unit EBC Incubator Sp. z o.o. acquires 49 pct stake in Prototype Hub Sp. z o.o. for 800,000 zlotys

* Says Prototype Hub Sp. z o.o. will intermediate between 3d printing houses and clients Source text for Eikon:

