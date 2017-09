Oct 20 (Reuters) - EBC Solicitors SA :

* Says its unit EBC Incubator Sp. z o.o. together with originator establishes Rendering Max Sp. z o.o.

* Says EBC Incubator Sp. z o.o. will acquire 49 percent in Rendering Max for 670,000 zlotys

* Says Rendering Max will be engaged in 3D rendering Source text for Eikon:

