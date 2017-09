Nov 3 (Reuters) - EBC Solicitors SA

* Says its unit EBC Incubator Sp. z o.o. acquires 49 percent stake in Pylon Sp. z o.o. for 800,000 zlotys

* Pylon Sp. z o.o. was established jointly with Pylon SA Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)