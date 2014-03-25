FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eberspaecher Group says part of EU antitrust probe
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 25, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

Eberspaecher Group says part of EU antitrust probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STUTTGART, March 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s Eberspaecher Group, a maker of exhaust systems, on Tuesday said it was cooperating with European Union authorities probing potential antitrust behavior.

“I can confirm that we are part of an investigation by the European Commission,” a spokeswoman for the company said.

The European Commission on Tuesday said European Union antitrust regulators had raided several auto exhaust systems makers on suspicion the companies may have taken part in a cartel and abused their market position.

Eberspaecher, which is based in Esslingen, near Stuttgart, has around 7,300 employees and generated sales of more than 2.8 billion euros ($38.59 billion) in 2012. ($1 = 0.7255 Euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

