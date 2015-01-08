BRIEF-Ebioss Energy to propose bond issuance and listing on alternative stock markets in Paris or London

Jan. 8 (Reuters) - Ebioss Energy, AD :

* Said on Wednesday it will submit to the shareholders for approval a freely transferable, interest-bearing, convertible or non-convertible bonds of nominal and issue value of up to 60 million leva (about 31 million euros) ($37 million)

* The bond issuance term to be up to three years as from the date of the present GM and repayment term up to 10 years

* To propose listing of the company’s shares on the alternative stock market in Paris, France- ALTERNEXT or on the alternative stock market in London, UK- AIM by making a private placement or dual listing

* The Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on Feb. 13 and Feb. 27

