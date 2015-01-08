FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ebioss Energy to propose bond issuance and listing on alternative stock markets in Paris or London
January 8, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ebioss Energy to propose bond issuance and listing on alternative stock markets in Paris or London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan. 8 (Reuters) - Ebioss Energy, AD :

* Said on Wednesday it will submit to the shareholders for approval a freely transferable, interest-bearing, convertible or non-convertible bonds of nominal and issue value of up to 60 million leva (about 31 million euros) ($37 million)

* The bond issuance term to be up to three years as from the date of the present GM and repayment term up to 10 years

* To propose listing of the company’s shares on the alternative stock market in Paris, France- ALTERNEXT or on the alternative stock market in London, UK- AIM by making a private placement or dual listing

* The Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on Feb. 13 and Feb. 27

Source text: bit.ly/1AuQU2t Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8467 euros Gdynia Newsroom

