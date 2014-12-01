FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ebix adds 2 new nominees to its board slate
#Market News
December 1, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

Ebix adds 2 new nominees to its board slate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ebix Inc, which provides software to the insurance industry, added James Mitarotonda and Joseph Wright as independent nominees to its slate for election to the board.

The additions are a part of an agreement with Barington Capital Group, under which the investment firm has agreed to vote in support of all of Ebix’s director nominees at the 2014 annual meeting.

Barington said in November that Ebix needs new independent directors to improve oversight and it suggested four candidates. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

