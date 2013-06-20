FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman Sachs affiliate cancels Ebix purchase due to regulatory probe
June 20, 2013

Goldman Sachs affiliate cancels Ebix purchase due to regulatory probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Ebix Inc said it will not be bought by a Goldman Sachs Group Inc affiliate after the insurance software provider received a letter from a U.S regulator regarding an investigation into allegations of misconduct.

An affiliate in Goldman’s merchant bank had agreed to buy Ebix, which had been a target of allegations from short-sellers about inaccuracies in its financial statements, for $743 million last month.

Ebix said the termination was the result of a letter received by the company on June 14 from the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia.

The company said it intends to continue to evaluate strategic options.

