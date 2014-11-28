FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China drafts policy on emergency Ebola diagnosis, trials
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 28, 2014 / 10:15 AM / 3 years ago

China drafts policy on emergency Ebola diagnosis, trials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - China has drafted policy on the emergency use of diagnostic products for the Ebola virus disease as well as clinical trials, the country’s drug regulator said on Friday, as the number of people affected globally by the epidemic nears 16,000.

In a brief statement, the China Food and Drug Administration said it had approved three companies to produce Ebola testing products for emergency reserve use.

No cases of Ebola have been reported in China, but many Chinese nationals live and work overseas in the affected areas of West Africa. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

