October 2, 2014 / 5:11 PM / 3 years ago

Exxon sees some disruption from Ebola outbreak -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp has seen some of its oil and gas activities in Western Africa disruputed by the Ebola outbreak including plans to drill offshore Liberia, the company’s chief officer said on Thursday.

“We had some drilling plans for some blocks offshore West Africa in Liberia,” CEO Rex Tillerson told a news conference. “We are having to look at when it would be prudent to resume operations there because you do have to have shore-based support.”

Exxon, which has operations in Nigeria and Liberia, is prohibiting employee travel to the countries directly affected by the disease and is taking precautionary measures related workers’ families, the executive said.

The response by the world’s largest publicly-traded oil company has so far been “fairly low level,” Tillerson said. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade)

