J&J starts clinical trial of Ebola vaccine in Sierra Leone
October 9, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

J&J starts clinical trial of Ebola vaccine in Sierra Leone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said it has begun a safety and immunogenicity clinical trial of a preventive Ebola vaccine regimen in Sierra Leone.

Trial recruitment is underway and the first volunteers have received their initial vaccine dose, the company said in a statement.

This is the first study conducted of Janssen’s Ebola prime-boost vaccine regimen in a West African country affected by the recent Ebola epidemic, J&J said. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
