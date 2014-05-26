FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Five dead as Sierra Leone records first Ebola outbreak
May 26, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

Five dead as Sierra Leone records first Ebola outbreak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, May 26 (Reuters) - Five people have died in Sierra Leone’s first confirmed outbreak of Ebola virus, the World Health Organisation said on Monday.

“Preliminary information received from the field indicates that one laboratory-confirmed case and five community deaths have been reported from Koindu chiefdom,” the WHO said in a statement on its website.

Ebola, a haemorrhagic fever with a fatality rate of up to 90 percent, has killed more than 100 people in neighbouring Guinea and Liberia since March. (Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

