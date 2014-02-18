NZ's Ebos Group H1 profit triples

WELLINGTON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand medical supplies and pet care company Ebos Group Ltd said on Wednesday it had more than tripled its half-year profit as it bedded down its major expansion.

The company said net profit after tax for the six months to Dec 31 was NZ$49.4 million ($41.03 million) just above guidance of NZ$48.7 million, and last year’s NZ$15 million.

The improved result reflected the company’s increased size after acquiring Australian pharmaceutical wholesaler Symbion in May last year.

Ebos declared a dividend of 20.5 cents a share compared with last year’s 17.5 cents a share.