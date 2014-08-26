FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Ebos Group year profit triples on acquisition gains
August 26, 2014 / 8:41 PM / 3 years ago

NZ's Ebos Group year profit triples on acquisition gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand medical supplies and pet care company Ebos Group Ltd’s full year profit tripled as it booked a full year’s gains from its acquisition of an Australian company, the company said on Wednesday.

The company said net profit after tax for the 12 months to June 30 was NZ$92.1 million ($76.69 million) compared with NZ$29.5 million the previous year.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast on average a net profit of NZ$94.3 million.

Ebos declared a dividend of 20.5 cents a share compared with last year’s 15 cents a share.

It said it expected to continue strong growth into next year. (1 US dollar = 1.2009 New Zealand dollar) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
