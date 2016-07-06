FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EBRD appoints French official as new policy chief
July 6, 2016 / 5:55 PM / a year ago

EBRD appoints French official as new policy chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said it had appointed senior French civil servant Pierre Heilbronn to a policy chief role.

Heilbronn, who is currently the deputy chief of staff for France's finance minister and has led the country's G20 engagement, will join the London-based EBRD in November as one of a handful of vice presidents at the bank.

The role was previously held by Philippe Le Houérou who became the chief executive officer of the International Finance Corporation, part of the World Bank Group in Washington, late last year. (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra)

