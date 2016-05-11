EBRD forecasts first growth pick-up in six years for countries of operation

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development predicted on Wednesday that its region’s growth rate would accelerate in 2016 for the first time in six years, boosted by an expected end to recessions in Russia and Ukraine.

The EBRD, which operates in 36 countries, from eastern Europe to Morocco and Mongolia, trimmed the projections from its last round of forecasts, in November, but it struck a cautiously positive tone about an upturn ahead.

“After five years of continued deceleration, average growth in the region is expected to pick up modestly, from 0.5 percent in 2015 to 1.4 percent in 2016,” the EBRD said. “This momentum is expected to be sustained in 2017 as average growth reaches 2.5 percent.”

The EBRD expects Russia’s recession to bottom out this year and the economy to return to growth of around 1 percent in 2017 as oil prices recover.

Even a modest rebound should be good news for its neighbours, the EBRD said. A 1 percentage-point drop in Russian growth can drag regions such as the Baltics down as much 0.55 percent, it said, far more than a similar drop in, for example, China.

Having slumped around 10 percent for the last two years running, Ukraine was seen growing at 2 percent both this year and next.

Central Europe is expected to pick up to just above 3 percent growth as ultra-low interest rates boost activity. Turkey, now the EBRD’s biggest market, should see growth increase to 3.4 percent in 2017.

Ex-Soviet states such as Azerbaijan, Belarus and Kazakhstan continue to struggle. Azerbaijan saw its forecasts for this year slashed by 5.5 percent, after falling commodity prices led it to devalue its currency by a third last year.

The ongoing threat of terror attacks also meant cuts for Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt. The refugee crisis from Syria’s civil war weighed on Jordan and Macedonia and on Greece and its tourism industry.

“These projections are subject to major risks related to geopolitical tensions in and around the region and a general weakening of investor confidence with respect to emerging markets,” the EBRD said. (Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Larry King)