Italy finance minister Padoan very confident in budget programme
May 11, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

Italy finance minister Padoan very confident in budget programme

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Wednesday that the government is “very confident” that the country’s budget programme is “fully in line”.

Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported on Wednesday that the EU Commission, which must rule in May on whether Italy can have fiscal leeway in its 2016 budget partly to help manage an influx of migrants, is very unhappy about the fact that it’s not reducing its public debt.

France, Italy and Spain are set to miss European Union budget targets this year and next without urgent government action, European Commission forecasts showed earlier this month.

“We are very confident that our budget programme is fully in line,” Padoan said at an EBRD event in London. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Marc Jones)

