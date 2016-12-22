SARAJEVO Dec 22 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development signed a 76 million-euro ($79
million) loan deal with Bosnia on Thursday to help it build two
sections of a strategic north-south highway.
It also agreed a 10 million-euro loan to upgrade Bosnia's
sole Sava river port.
The loans will come into effect only after parliament adopts
a new law raising excise taxes on fuel for funds to help build
the pan-European Vc corridor, linking Budapest in the north with
the Croatian port of Ploce in the south.
Adoption of the excise law has been hampered by disagreement
between Bosnia's two autonomous regions on how to share the
revenues from this tax. The loans agreed on Thursday and another
300 million euros in EBRD loans depend on the law being passed.
Bosnia's central bank governor told Reuters on Tuesday that
political stability and economic reforms were essential to
support infrastructure projects that are expected to help lift
economic growth above 4 percent next year.
Sue Barrett, EBRD director for transport, told reporters:
"We are pleased to continue our support for the development of
Bosnia and Herzegovina's main international corridor, Vc, to
improve connectivity and integration, which in turn will open
new opportunities for the country's economy."
The 15-year-loan, including a three year grace period, will
carry an interest of Euribor plus 1 percent annually, said
Bosnia's Finance Minister Vjekoslav Bevanda.
The EBRD has so far invested nearly 2 billion euros in 135
projects in Bosnia. The bank invests in infrastructure
development, support for small and medium-sized firms and
strengthening of the financial sector.
($1 = 0.9572 euros)
(Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Georgina Prodhan/Jeremy
Gaunt)