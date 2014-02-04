Cyprus, Portugal, Greece seek EBRD ties

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Euro zone member Cyprus is interested in receiving investments from the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development while Portugal and Greece are also seeking more business ties with the development bank, the EBRD said on Tuesday.

It also said Libya had applied to become a full member state in order to receive investments while Lebanon had indicated an interest in membership.

“We already work with Greek and Portuguese companies in our projects, but both those countries are now exploring enhanced engagement with their businesses with us,” EBRD President Suma Chakrabarti said in a speech to the Council of Europe.

The speech was released to media.

Chakrabarti added that Cyprus, already an EBRD member was interested in “becoming a country of operation for a limited period.”

Libya has applied to become a member and to receive investments, while Lebanon is hoping to open membership talks,

The EBRD was set up in 1991 to help the transition of ex-Soviet bloc states to market economies and democracy.