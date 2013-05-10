Serbian 2013 budget deficit seen 4.5 pct of GDP - finmin

ISTANBUL, May 10 (Reuters) - Serbia’s budget deficit this year is expected to be 4.5 percent of gross domestic product, wider than previously forecast, Finance Minister Mladjan Dinkic said on Friday.

“The budget deficit last year was 7 percent of GDP. Now we envisage...that this year it will be up to 4.5 pct which will be higher than we predicted in our original budget,” he told a session on investments in Serbia at the European Bank for Development and Reconstruction (EBRD) annual meeting.