FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serbian 2013 budget deficit seen 4.5 pct of GDP - finmin
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 10, 2013 / 6:56 AM / 4 years ago

Serbian 2013 budget deficit seen 4.5 pct of GDP - finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 10 (Reuters) - Serbia’s budget deficit this year is expected to be 4.5 percent of gross domestic product, wider than previously forecast, Finance Minister Mladjan Dinkic said on Friday.

“The budget deficit last year was 7 percent of GDP. Now we envisage...that this year it will be up to 4.5 pct which will be higher than we predicted in our original budget,” he told a session on investments in Serbia at the European Bank for Development and Reconstruction (EBRD) annual meeting.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.