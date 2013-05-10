FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine fin min says optimistic on $15 bln IMF loan deal
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 10, 2013 / 1:12 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine fin min says optimistic on $15 bln IMF loan deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine is optimistic that it will sign a $15 billion loan deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the near future after fruitful talks, Finance Minister Yuri Kolobov told Reuters on Friday.

“The vision of both sides is that the negotiations are very fruitful and that in the nearest future both sides are interested in signing this agreement,” Kolobov said on the sidelines of a European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) conference in Istanbul.

Reporting by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Carolyn Cohn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.