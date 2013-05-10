Ukraine fin min says optimistic on $15 bln IMF loan deal

ISTANBUL, May 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine is optimistic that it will sign a $15 billion loan deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the near future after fruitful talks, Finance Minister Yuri Kolobov told Reuters on Friday.

“The vision of both sides is that the negotiations are very fruitful and that in the nearest future both sides are interested in signing this agreement,” Kolobov said on the sidelines of a European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) conference in Istanbul.