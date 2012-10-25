EBRD cuts Ukraine growth forecast, bank deleveraging slows

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development slashed its growth forecast for Ukraine on Friday and confirmed its projection of a slight pickup in growth in emerging Europe and north Africa overall next year after a sharp drop this year.

Times are tough in emerging Europe, dragged down by the euro zone crisis, although the ECB crisis-fighting plans helped to slow bank deleveraging, the EBRD said in its quarterly report.

“Emerging Europe is likely to live through another challenging year before any real recovery can start,” the report said. “The EBRD’s region of operations fared worse in the first half of 2012 compared to the second half of 2011, with central Europe, the Baltics and south-eastern Europe noticeably slower.”

Ukraine, in particular, suffered from the squeeze in its two major markets, the European Union and Russia, subdued steel prices and a slowdown in construction after the completion of infrastructure related to the Euro 2012 football championship.

The EBRD sees it growing by 1.0 percent this year and 2.5 percent next year, both down 1.5 percentage points from its previous forecast in July.

The bank, which was set up in 1991 to help the transition in the ex-Communist states of eastern Europe and recently expanded its mandate to Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt and Jordan, kept its forecast for the region overall unchanged.

It sees 2.7 percent growth for this year, a sharp drop from 4.6 percent last year, but with a slight pickup nest year to 3.2 percent.

The bank, which is spearheading the Vienna 2.0 initiative to prevent a disorderly deleveraging from the region by cash-strapped western European banks, said deleveraging had slowed in the first half of this year.

“Cross-border bank deleveraging was strong in the second half of 2011 and continued, albeit at a much reduced pace, in the first half of 2012,” it said. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by Ron Askew)