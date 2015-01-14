CORRECTED-EBRD cuts Russian investments by two-thirds after sanctions freeze

(Corrects cut in Russian funding to two-thirds from one-third)

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development cut its funding to Russia by two-thirds to 600 million euros last year after it halted new lending there as part of Western sanctions on Moscow.

The development bank said in a statement on Wednesday that overall financing across its countries of operation had risen to 8.9 billion euros from 8.5 billion in 2013.

Turkey overtook Russia as its largest recipient as it saw investments rise to 1.4 billion euros from 920 million, while the money earmarked for Ukraine if it meets commitments on corruption rose to 1.2 billion.

It added that the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, traditionally two of its biggest recipients, would weigh on the bank’s 2014 net earnings. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Sujato Rao and Ralph Boulton)