FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EBRD head: new regional growth forecasts won't be good news
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 29, 2014 / 10:32 AM / 3 years ago

EBRD head: new regional growth forecasts won't be good news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - New EBRD growth forecasts for emerging Europe and North Africa, due next week, will “not be good news”, the bank’s president said on Tuesday.

“It is no secret that it is not going to be very good news,” Suma Chakrabarti of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said during a speech at an event organised by OMFIF.

The EBRD, the development bank set up in 1991, in January forecast growth of 2.7 percent this year for its region of operation which has been extended from the Communist-bloc countries of eastern Europe to Turkey, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Jordan.

It also operates in Mongolia.

Investors are likely to focus on the EBRD’s forecast for Russia’s economy which it predicted in January to expand by 2.5 percent in 2014. Aasim Husain, the deputy head of the IMF’s European department, has also said Russia’s growth outlook was “almost certain” to be cut this week.

Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Sujata Rao and Carolyn Cohn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.