EBRD to keep up investments in Kazakhstan, warns on bad loans

* EBRD says Kazakhstan needs radical action on NPL growth

* EBRD to invest up to $1 bln over next year and a half

* EBRD see Kazakh economy growing by 5.5 pct in 2013 and 2014

ALMATY, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development urged Kazakhstan’s central bank to take more radical action to reduce the high share of bad loans in the banking system that is acting as a drag on the economy.

ommodities exports are driving economic growth in Kazakhstan, but its banking sector is still recovering from the global financial crisis which left it saddled with bad debts making up 30 percent of its loan book.

“This is creating a fundamental structural problem for the Kazakh recovery,” Philip Bennett, the EBRD’s first vice president, told Reuters in an interview late on Tuesday.

Kairat Kelimbetov, who became central bank governor a month ago, told Reuters in an interview this week that he was committed to tackling non-performing loans at Kazakh banks.

“It’s really a matter of creating much stronger incentives, so there is no longer ability on the part of the banks to delay ... to deal with NPLs,” Bennett added.

The bank may invest up to $1 billion in Kazakhstan over the next year and a half, on top of $6 billion put into the economy since it started work in the former centrally-planned economies of eastern Europe.

The EBRD has diversified investments in Kazakhstan, the second-largest economy in the former Soviet Union after Russia, including in transport infrastructure. It is now focusing on energy efficiency and the green economy.

The EBRD sees the Kazakh economy expanding at 5.5 percent both in 2013 and 2014 - slightly above the official forecast of 5 percent for this year. (Reporting by Maria Gordeyeva; Writing by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Douglas Busvine)